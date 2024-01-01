Hey, people with pets. You’ve come to the right place. We’re The Wildest: the destination that helps you keep your cool in the wild world of pet parenting. Think of this as your own, personal animal kingdom. Maybe you’ve got three Great Danes. Maybe you’re about to adopt your first kitten. Maybe reading this is a reminder that you forgot to feed your goldfish again. We’re not here to judge. We’re just here to help you and your pet at every step.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to ace it for your animal.

We’re talking new pet parent to-dos. Product reviews. Tailored recommendations. Training tips. Life stage advice. Nutrition calculators. 24/7 vet access. Q&As with pet world people. And the latest expertise, insights, and musings from our Collective opens in a new tab of experts. But you’ll also find astrology content for cat lovers and guides to dog-friendly happy hours. Because, frankly, those are important too.

We’re around because we’re real people with pets.

We’ve spent our fair share of hours spiralling down the dark corners of the internet, searching for answers to all our pet-related questions. We do not recommend it. So, we thought, let’s just make it easy. With The Wildest, we’ll walk you through this whole pet parenting thing, using what we’ve learned and continue to find out.

We come from a family of pet people.

We’re the brainchild of Kinship. Which makes Mars our... grandma? No, we don’t get free sweets. But we do get to tap into all their knowledge, research, and pet care connections. Still, we don’t play favourites. We’ll offer recs from all across the pet care world. Even if they’re from our grandma’s sworn enemies. Because pets don’t care about brand names. And when we do recommend a product that has some family ties, we’ll let you know. (Side note: Snickers is a pretty cute cat name.)