15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
Decorating the Christmas tree can be simultaneously the most entertaining and frustrating activity of the holiday season, right after getting your mum to tell you what she actually wants this year, instead of “your presence is my present”. The entertainment part of the process comes in as your dog watches you complete this tree-decorating ritual, while they cock their head in confusion, and your cat looks at you with disdain and plots their plan to knock the tree topper to its death.
Even still, we get out the box of decorations every year, taking special care to find the most worthy spots for the treasured ones. And, if we’re being honest, the best ornaments are the ones who remind us of our pets, who are heart-stoppingly cute but have no concept of holiday décor whatsoever. Below, the 15 look-alike Christmas ornaments that will help you celebrate your pet (or at least a miniature version of them) as they decorate the most coveted branches on the tree.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
