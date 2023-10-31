15 Pet-Themed Christmas Ornaments · The Wildest

15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year

by Avery Felman
31 October 2023
Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background
Decorating the Christmas tree can be simultaneously the most entertaining and frustrating activity of the holiday season, right after getting your mum to tell you what she actually wants this year, instead of “your presence is my present”. The entertainment part of the process comes in as your dog watches you complete this tree-decorating ritual, while they cock their head in confusion, and your cat looks at you with disdain and plots their plan to knock the tree topper to its death.

Even still, we get out the box of decorations every year, taking special care to find the most worthy spots for the treasured ones. And, if we’re being honest, the best ornaments are the ones who remind us of our pets, who are heart-stoppingly cute but have no concept of holiday décor whatsoever. Below, the 15 look-alike Christmas ornaments that will help you celebrate your pet (or at least a miniature version of them) as they decorate the most coveted branches on the tree.

John Lewis Jack Russell in Scarf
£6

This adorable felt ornament will make a great photo opportunity if you can get your real life doggo to pose with their tiny doppelgänger.

£6 at John Lewis
Cody Foster Dog Bone
£12

Sometimes it‘s best to stick with the classics, and this pearl bone is the perfect gift to honour your best friend. Just don’t let them get too close...

£12 at Free People
cat ornament
Skippy Cotton Tiny Dancer Kitty
£28

This soft linen cat ornament is the tiny dancer Elton John has been singing about all these years. Hand-decorated and embellished, it’s not only a socially conscious purchase but was designed to help reduce our environmental footprint.

£28 at Free People
Welsh Corgi Christmas Decoration
£18

An adorable Welsh Corgi ornament fit for the late Queen.

£18 at Fortum & Mason
Spode Playful Kitten
£16

Cat getting too close for comfort to your prized tree ornaments? This is a quirky way to capture their dynamic on the family tree, without any risk of fatalities.

£16 at Dunelm
Pampered Cat-Shaped Bauble
£10.5

Let’s be honest – we all know who rules the household. Now, at least your tree will showcase the true family hierarchy.

£10.5 at Sass & Belle
Vondels Glass Golden Retriever
£15.99

Who says winter sports are just for humans? With this glass-blown ornament your pup can experience the joys of skiing (without actually... you know... skiing), and look fab doing it.

£15.99 at Fenwicks
Gingerbread Resin Decoration
£4.99

Gingerbread and a doggo? It’s a Christmas miracle!

£4.99 at Gisela Graham
Embellished Sausage Dog
£8

What shouts festive more than sparkles and sequins? Star-shaped glasses, of course. Just like this Dachshund ornament with glitzy pink outfit, the pets in your life will shine even brighter than ever this holiday season.



£8 at Accessorize
Pachamama Patch The Puppy
£8.95

The perfect addition to the Christmas tree for any dog lover, this 100 percent wool pup is hand-knitted and felted in Nepal, plus the profits from the sale go to the Crisis at Christmas campaign to end homelessness.

£8.95 at Crisis
Felt So Good Perez the Poodle
£10

Add a bit of class to your Christmas tree with this glamorous pink Poodle, from handmade Felt So Good.

£10 at Arket
Hanging Felt Dog with Present
£4.5

Pets are pretty much the best gift out there, but this felt dog ornament with a present is a close second.



£4.5 at Dunelm
Personalised Dog Breed Wooden Christmas Tree Decoration
£13.5

Put your pup well and truly pride of place on the tree with a personalised breed Christmas tree decoration, complete with name tag, so they never feel left out (they’re part of family after all).



£13.5 at Not on the High Street
Dalmatian Felt Decoration
£9.5

You don’t have to wait for your Boxing Day Disney marathon to get your Dalmatian fix with this adorable felt decoration.

£9.5 at Sophie Allport
Felt Hanging Disco Cat
£6

Finally, the pet on your tree will look as spoiled and as glamorous as your actual pet. Warning: they might see this ornament and try to steal from your stash of tinsel and glitter. 

£6 at Marks & Spencer

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

