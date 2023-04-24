Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes

Did you know that Zara has a pet collection? It’s fine if you didn’t. You sort of have to know it’s there before you’re able to find it on their website – hidden away as it is with the stationary and books under the ‘home’ section on Zara’s main menu. Right here opens in a new tab .

The collection is chic, in a Montessori influencer sort of way. With the exception of a ladybird chew toy opens in a new tab , every piece is beige and photographed in the self-serious style typical of Zara. Scrolling through the offerings, you can almost hearHayley DeRoche opens in a new tab ’s deliciously deadpan Werner Herzog impersonation: “Welcome to Werner Herzog’s sad beige toys for sad beige pets.”

Courtesy of Zara

The Zara pet collection is mostly made up of soft goods, including an assortment of cushions and a lovely plaid and faux shearling blanket opens in a new tab . Many of the items are under £75 and feature natural fibres like linen and cotton surrounding polyester fills.

Beige is the vibe

Like everything at Zara, the quality varies from item to item. For instance, a newly added plush pet bed with raised sides opens in a new tab looks quite nice (albeit pricey at £85.99), while another round(ish) linen cushion opens in a new tab , priced at just £29.99, looks like the pillow equivalent of the first pancake on Saturday morning – not quite circular and a bit lumpy.

Courtesy of Zara

The toys are reasonably priced (£7.99–£15.99), but definitely different than anything else your pup has in their toy basket. The daisy toy opens in a new tab is something TikTok’s coolest crocheters would produce. The elephant toy opens in a new tab meanwhile, is a bit spooky with its floppy little rope limbs.

There’s also a handful of minimalist rope teethers opens in a new tab that feel like they belong to someone’s pet in a Nancy Meyers movie, accompanied by all-white living rooms and coastal grandma fashion. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Really. It’s just that it’s clear there is a very particular aesthetic at work here. If it’s your aesthetic, congratulations, you’ve hit the doggie jackpot.

Courtesy of Zara

Decide what’s worth the price

The best items in the collection are probably the various pet beds, particularly this rattan number opens in a new tab , which is both whimsical and elegant. Very lovely. The price however is not so lovely, especially for Zara: £189.99 for the bed and another £85.99 for the cushion opens in a new tab that goes inside. Plus shipping. It does look nice though, and who hasn’t splashed out on their pup occasionally?

There’s also a very stylish pet food bowl and mango wood stand opens in a new tab which, at £39.99, is priced better than similar items from other retailers. The bowls aren’t dishwasher safe, which is a bummer, but what can you do?

Courtesy of Zara

All in all, it’s a nice-looking collection, and who knows? Maybe one day Zara will spice things up with a colour or a print. But if you’ve been struggling to find chic pet products that fit in with your perfectly curated, minimalist and neutral home, then look no further than this collection. Happy shopping!