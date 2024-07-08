RSPCA Film Highlights Alarming Spike In Summer Animal Cruelty Cases · The Wildest

RSPCA’s New Film Will Leave You in Tears As Summer Cruelty Spikes

Last summer, the charity received 285 reports of animal cruelty every day

by Jess Commons
8 July 2024
A new film by the RSPCA has gone viral after being released to highlight the sad fact that summer is the busiest period of the year for animal cruelty.

The film, which has racked up nearly 100,000 views so far, features a young dog left chained up in a shed with no food or water. He is living in fear of violence from his owner.

Thankfully, in this story, an RSPCA officer comes to the rescue, saving Loki from further harm and giving him a chance at a new life.

Between June and August last year, the charity received 285 reports of animal cruelty every single day. That’s a call roughly every five minutes.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “In summer, we receive more reports of cruelty than at any other time of year – and our inspectorate officers are braced for another very challenging period ahead.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror – but I am immensely thankful that our dedicated officers are on the frontline each and every day rescuing animals from such scenes of deliberate cruelty, neglect and mistreatment.”

The film might be animated but it’s representative of the stories of the thousands of animals the charity rescues each year. One such animal is Loki, who suffered terrible and violent abuse at the hands of his owner. These days, he is a new dog. His new pet parents Chris and Fabi adore him.

If you do want to help out, you can donate to the charity’s summer appeal to help fund rescuers like the ones who saved Loki. More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found here. To report animal cruelty or neglect please visit the RSPCA website for further information.

Jess Commons

Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.

