A new film by the RSPCA has gone viral opens in a new tab after being released to highlight the sad fact that summer is the busiest period of the year for animal cruelty.

The film, which has racked up nearly 100,000 views so far, features a young dog left chained up in a shed with no food or water. He is living in fear of violence from his owner.

Thankfully, in this story, an RSPCA officer comes to the rescue, saving Loki from further harm and giving him a chance at a new life.

Between June and August last year, the charity received 285 reports of animal cruelty every single day. That’s a call roughly every five minutes.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “In summer, we receive more reports of cruelty than at any other time of year – and our inspectorate officers are braced for another very challenging period ahead.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror – but I am immensely thankful that our dedicated officers are on the frontline each and every day rescuing animals from such scenes of deliberate cruelty, neglect and mistreatment.”

The film might be animated but it’s representative of the stories of the thousands of animals the charity rescues each year. One such animal is Loki, who suffered terrible and violent abuse at the hands of his owner. These days, he is a new dog. His new pet parents Chris and Fabi adore him.