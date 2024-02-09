Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

Ah, Pancake Day – that glorious time when it’s perfectly acceptable to whip up a batch of fluffy goodness for dinner and smother it in Nutella, cream or whatever wild toppings strike your fancy. But as you happily stack plates of pancakes for family or friends, your furry friend is giving you those puppy-dog eyes opens in a new tab from the corner.

So, is it safe to share your pancakes with your dog? In short, yes, if served plain and in moderation. Hold the sugar and lemon please!

Pancakes: nutritious facts

Despite their tasty profile, pancakes unfortunately aren’t the most nutritious. A traditional pancake is made of refined flour, butter or oils and is often topped with syrup – comforting but maybe not the healthiest. While there are alternative recipes made of bananas and oats – generally, pancakes are best saved for a traditional treat before Lent or for a Saturday brunch.

Can dogs eat pancakes?

The short answer: it depends. If you are plating up pancakes for the family on Shrove Tuesday and your dog is giving you those longing eyes, it can be safe to include them in the tradition.

“Unless your dog has a dietary intolerance or an allergy, serving a plain pancake in moderation shouldn’t cause them any harm,” says Dr Kate McCrossan, a veterinary surgeon practising in Northern Ireland.

“However, pancakes are high in both carbohydrates and fat, so should only be fed to dogs in small amounts and as an occasional treat.”

The same probably applies to humans but we aren’t as obedient!

Are pancakes good for dogs?

Well, they’re not exactly healthy food. Much like pancakes are for humans, there isn’t much nutritional value opens in a new tab for a dog in a pancake. They are high in carbohydrates and fat, which can be difficult to digest, and if fed regularly, can lead to more serious health conditions such as obesity or diabetes.

So, while a small pancake or a few nibbles is fine, don’t replace your dog’s dinner with a bowl of pancakes. It’s also important to keep an eye out for any adverse reactions, especially in pups with sensitive stomachs.

Can my dog eat pancake batter?

If there has been a sloppy tongue in the bowl of your pancake mix before you’ve had the chance to cook them, don’t panic. Unless your canine friend has a dairy intolerance or an allergy, there shouldn't be anything in pancake batter to cause them any harm.

However, it’s best not to willingly feed your dog pancake batter as it can be difficult to digest. Stick to small, cooked pancakes as a treat instead.

How to serve pancakes to dogs?

If we haven’t mentioned it enough, pancakes should be fed to dogs plainly and in small amounts. “If you buy a premade batter, check the ingredient list for artificial sweeteners or additives as these can cause harm to your dog. A plain homemade batter is probably best as you are aware of what exactly is in the mixture,” says Dr Kate.

Serve a small pancake as a dessert for your dog, not their main meal, and don’t let it become a habit – best to keep it a Pancake Day tradition.

What pancake toppings can dogs eat?

While we may be tempted to drown our stack in golden syrup and Nutella or sprinkle it liberally with nuts, honey opens in a new tab or whipped cream, it’s best to keep it simple for our four-legged friends.

“Sugary toppings can be extremely harmful to dogs as not only are they high in calories but can contain ingredients such as xylitol or theobromine, which are toxic for them,” says Dr Kate.

If you do wish to give your dog dressed-up pancakes, skip the sugary stuff and opt for dog-friendly fruits like bananas or a handful of blueberries opens in a new tab for a dash of flavour without the danger.

Are there dog-friendly pancakes?

If you really want to make sure the mixture is safe, there are dog pancake mixtures available to buy. You could also make a ‘healthier’ pancake mix with banana or sweet potato as the main ingredients but even with this, serve in moderation.

The bottom line: can dogs eat human food?

There are many safe human foods that dogs can enjoy. It’s best to consult an expert or do your research from a reputable source before feeding your dog something that isn’t specifically for dogs.

Any human food given is added as a treat, not as part of their balanced diet so it should not be served as their main meal. If you are wary of giving your dog human food, it’s better to be safe than sorry because generally, your dog will get all nutrients from a complete and balanced dog food.

What are some safe pancake toppings for dogs?

Bananas: bananas are also a safe treat for dogs. These tend to be on the sugary side (especially the really ripe ones), so feed them in moderation. And don’t give dogs banana peels.

Blueberries opens in a new tab : blueberries and watermelon have a lot in common. They are both low in calories, high in antioxidants and freezing them can make fun, crunchy, dog-safe treats.

Strawberries opens in a new tab : strawberries are a very low-calorie, nutritious fruit for dogs. They do contain sugar though, so feed them in moderation.

Pancake toppings that are dangerous for dogs

Nutella: Nutella is a hazelnut spread that contains cocoa powder, which is toxic to dogs due to the theobromine content.

Syrup: while syrup is not toxic, it has a high sugar content that’s not recommended for your dog.