Nutrition

Design your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Couple eating pancakes with honey and golden retriever looking at them.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Honey?

They shouldn’t exactly have their paw in the honey jar constantly, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

A woman feeding food to her cat at a dining room table

The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Senior cat looking at a bowl of wet food while its owner kneels next to it and pets its back

A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Cat eating out of a red bowl

Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

recipes

Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Cat eating from a plate of raspberries and blueberries

Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

woman getting celery out of the fridge while dog looks up expectantly

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

Can My Pet Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

