Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it ’ s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs

As our four-legged friends age, they may go through more than just a grey-hair phase. Despite the additional health concerns that come with ageing, senior dogs still make wonderful companions full of love, playfulness and energy – they just might need a little extra care and attention.

Harmony Peraza, a Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Dog Aging Project veterinary technician, looks beyond the greying muzzle to share a few tips on caring for senior dogs opens in a new tab and insights on the most common health conditions that may arise as our pups get older.

Signs of ageing in dogs

While there is some variation among breeds, a dog is typically considered a senior at eight years old. Large dogs may show signs of ageing faster, becoming seniors as early as six or seven, while smaller dogs may not start showing signs of age until they are nine or 10.

Physical changes

stiff joints, joint pain

decreased mobility

less energy and stamina

reduced hearing and vision

changes in appetite

weight gain

dental disease

increase or changes in urination

Behavioural changes

increased anxiousness

less active or interested in play

changes in sleep patterns

increased irritability

loss of previously learnt skills

cognitive decline

increased dependence or clinginess

Caring for senior dogs

Even though dogs may develop health conditions as they age, they can still make great pets and live well past the point of becoming seniors. Throughout their lives, dogs are experts at showing unconditional love and acceptance for their pet parents. Once dogs have moved into their senior years, pet parents can return that love by helping them stay comfortable, happy and healthy.

Joint health

One of the most common concerns in senior dogs is arthritis opens in a new tab , which can cause a dog to move stiffly and slowly and sometimes also gain weight because of decreased activity. Two easy ways to care for your senior dog and help them stay comfortable are to provide them a soft surface to lay on and reduce their exposure to the elements.

“I also recommend reaching out to your dog’s veterinarian for suggestions of supplements and, in some cases, medications that can potentially help with the discomfort of arthritis,” says Peraza. “Ageing doesn’t have to be painful for your dog.”

Vision and hearing

Many dogs also lose their hearing and vision opens in a new tab as they age, but this does not mean that they can no longer live a full and happy life. “If you notice that your older dog seems withdrawn, is sleeping deeper than usual, doesn’t come to you as readily when called, or seems lost and confused, these can be signs that they have lost some vision or hearing ability,” says Peraza.

Blind and deaf dogs are great at finding new ways to navigate and stay active, but they do need more patience and understanding from their people. “Even dogs that go blind can manage to get along very well,” says Peraza. “It is recommended to keep furniture or objects in the home and garden in familiar order for the dog. Rearrangement of items can be confusing and cause the dog to bump into the newly arranged items.”

Disease prevention

Dogs have an increased risk for cancer as they age, as well as ‘wear’ on important organs such as the heart and kidneys. If a senior dog has increased panting, decreased activity, vomiting, diarrhoea, or a change in appetite, thirst, or the frequency of urination, it should be seen by a vet, as these can be symptoms of heart and kidney problems. Pet parents can help prevent heart and kidney problems in senior dogs by keeping up with oral hygiene.

“A red gum line and tartar buildup on a dog’s teeth indicate bacteria or infection within the mouth,” says Peraza. “Bacteria is shed into the bloodstream and directly affects the health of the pet’s heart and kidneys. Dental disease opens in a new tab is much more than just smelly breath and yucky looking teeth.”

Diet

Pet parents can also help older dogs stay more youthful by making small changes to their diet and activity to better suit their ageing bodies. Diet changes for a senior dog may be recommended by a veterinarian to treat certain health conditions, encourage weight loss or help maintain an ideal weight opens in a new tab . “Often, an older dog does not need to consume the same number of calories as a younger dog,” says Peraza. “This can be accomplished by simply feeding less or moving to a lighter or low-calorie food.”

Mental health

Beyond physical changes, a senior dog’s behaviour may change, with some even developing dementia (or Alzheimer’s), causing them to act withdrawn or confused. “Keeping a dog engaged through play and training activities may help keep their brain healthy and sharp,” says Peraza. “Additionally, your veterinarian can recommend special foods and supplements that, in some cases, may help delay or minimise the onset of senility.”

It may be common to find an older dog napping, but a dog that suddenly becomes less active should be evaluated by a vet. While some laziness is expected from a dog that has lived a long, active life, excessive sedentary behaviour could indicate health problems.

Training

When considering caring for a senior dog, think beyond health. Training is important, too. While the adage may be that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, senior dogs can usually do anything that younger dogs can do as long as they have some patience and help from their pet parents.

“Old dogs can learn new tricks! In fact, older dogs may be easier to teach,” says Peraza. “They likely have a longer attention span and more focus than a young puppy. Additionally, teaching your older dog new things can help to keep their mind sharp and slow the signs of senility.”

Exercise

Older dogs may need fewer calories, but this doesn’t mean that they should live a sedentary life. If vigorous exercises like running or jumping have become too difficult for a senior dog, they can still benefit from walking, jogging, swimming or playing. “Offer a comfortable, cool place for your pup to rest,” says Peraza. “A little patience, understanding, and a gentle hand can go very far with older dogs.”

Common health issues with senior dogs

Just as with younger dogs, regular trips to the vet are essential for caring for your senior dog. Peraza recommends taking old dogs to the vet for exams and lab work every six to 12 months and keeping up with flea opens in a new tab , tick, heartworm and intestinal parasite control. “Having your dog’s health regularly monitored can lead to early discovery of problems, and early discovery of problems can increase the likelihood of a positive outcome,” says Peraza.

Caring for senior dogs also includes grooming. “Regular baths and grooming opens in a new tab are a great way to not only keep your dog clean, but also provide an opportunity to give a nice little massage to your ageing family member,” says Peraza. While you’re massaging opens in a new tab them, do a DIY physical exam and keep an eye out for signs of ageing, which could be symptoms of common health issues such as:

arthritis

cognitive dysfunction

dental problems

cancer

diabetes

kidney disease

liver disease

heart disease

incontinence

hearing loss

vision loss

Frequently asked questions

How to make an old dog happy?

The easiest way for pet parents to make an old dog happy is to give a senior dog the love, attention and comfort they deserve.

What to expect with an ageing dog?

As dogs age, they may have less acute senses and stiff joints opens in a new tab , and some may develop dementia. Engaging in low-impact activities can improve their health and happiness.

How to entertain an old dog?

Keep your old dog entertained with interactive toys, trick training, nose work, enrichment puzzles, and plenty of physical exercise such as swimming, walks and games.

How to take care of an old dog?

When caring for senior dogs, provide them regular low-impact exercise, a balanced diet, routine vet check-ups and lots of mental stimulation to keep them happy and healthy.

How much exercise is too much for a senior dog?

How much exercise is considered too much depends on your senior dog’s physical limitations. Generally speaking, limit them to 30–60 minutes of low-impact daily exercise.

How to train an older dog?

To train an older dog opens in a new tab , be patient, use positive reinforcement, and adjust trick training methods to their physical limitations and individual needs.

Researching dogs ageing

Dogs spend their entire lives loving us, so it is the least we can do to make sure they stay just as loved until the end. “We all want to help our companion dogs live long and well,” said Dr Kate Creevy, CVM associate professor. “To accomplish this, a better understanding of the ageing process in dogs is needed. The Dog Aging Project brings together a community of dogs, owners, veterinarians, researchers and volunteers to advance this understanding.”

This project seeks to understand how genes, lifestyle and environment influence lifespan and health span, the period of life spent free from disease. It will enrol 10,000 companion dogs and their pet parents from across the US.

