The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Proves Pets and Laughter Are the Best Medicine
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
share article
Silly, clumsy, majestic, unintentionally hilarious – whatever they’re doing, our pets are the undisputed jesters of our households. The best way to celebrate our in-house comedians? The Comedy Pet Photography Awards.
The competition was created in 2020 by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the team behind the already very popular Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.opens in a new tab “Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives,” they explainopens in a new tab on their website. Anyone can submit images for consideration to one or more of the following categories: Dog: Our Best Friends; Cat: Our Fabulous Feline Friends; The Mighty Horse; All Other Creatures Great and Small; Pets who look like their owners; Junior (photos taken by under-16s) – and there’s also a video category. The team also ensures the safety of the subject animals by clearly stating “no clothes, hats or glasses on any pets or domestic creatures please and always be aware of how you are treating your pet, it is so so important to take great care of them.”
The finalists and winner are judged by a crack team that includes wildlife TV presenter Kate Humble, animal portraitist Gerrard Gethings, editorial and commercial pet photographer Elke Vogelsang, veterinary surgeon Emma Milne, and the two founders Paul and Tom. Submissions are now closed for 2024 and the winner will be announced on 6 June. The prize includes a bespoke trophy, a £500 cash prize and a camera bag from ThinkTANK.
You can see all the 2024 finalists hereopens in a new tab, but these are some of our favourites...
Ro Elfberg
Ro is The Wildest UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- opens in a new tab
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- opens in a new tab
8 Ways to Get a Photo With Your Cat as Good as Taylor Swift’s “Time” Cover
Maybe even better...
- opens in a new tab
Should You Put Your Pet In Your Dating Profile?
Apparently it’s a great way to find a match
- opens in a new tab
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets