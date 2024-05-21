Silly, clumsy, majestic, unintentionally hilarious – whatever they’re doing, our pets are the undisputed jesters of our households. The best way to celebrate our in-house comedians? The Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The competition was created in 2020 by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the team behind the already very popular Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. opens in a new tab “Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives,” they explain opens in a new tab on their website. Anyone can submit images for consideration to one or more of the following categories: Dog: Our Best Friends; Cat: Our Fabulous Feline Friends; The Mighty Horse; All Other Creatures Great and Small; Pets who look like their owners; Junior (photos taken by under-16s) – and there’s also a video category. The team also ensures the safety of the subject animals by clearly stating “no clothes, hats or glasses on any pets or domestic creatures please and always be aware of how you are treating your pet, it is so so important to take great care of them.”



The finalists and winner are judged by a crack team that includes wildlife TV presenter Kate Humble, animal portraitist Gerrard Gethings, editorial and commercial pet photographer Elke Vogelsang, veterinary surgeon Emma Milne, and the two founders Paul and Tom. Submissions are now closed for 2024 and the winner will be announced on 6 June. The prize includes a bespoke trophy, a £500 cash prize and a camera bag from ThinkTANK.



You can see all the 2024 finalists here opens in a new tab , but these are some of our favourites...

Vera Faupel with “Dancing Queen” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Atsuyuki Ohshima with “Hard workers” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Tammo Zelle with “It's fu cold” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Diann C. Johnson with “Pool Friends” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Bernard Sim with “Peekaboo” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Kazutoshi Ono with “Tarzan” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Julie Smith with “I believe I can fly” Courtesy of The Comedy Pet Photography Awards