When it comes to gross behaviours, your dog scooting their bum across the floor (or on your new rug), definitely tops the list. It may seem funny or weird, but scooting is no laughing matter – in fact, it's usually a sign of an issue with your dog's anal sacs. They drag their bums across the floor in an attempt to empty their full anal glands. Some dogs will also lick the anal area, while others will nip and bite at their bottom or chase their tails.

Dog anal gland issues are a fairly common problem. Anal sac impaction, aka blockage, most often results in only minor irritation, but if left unchecked, an anal gland abscess (a swollen, pus-filled mass) can develop. Ew is right. As a vet, ruptured anal glands are a common complication that I see with dogs in the emergency department. People usually present their dog for ‘bleeding from the rectum’ and swelling under their dog’s tail when, in reality, it’s a ruptured anal sac that is draining blood-tinged fluid. It’s what I refer to as ‘anal sacs gone bad’. Keep reading to learn more about dog scooting, including how to keep your dog’s butt healthy.

What is dog scooting?

Dog scooting is when your dog drags their bum across the floor to try to empty their anal glands. It’s a common canine behaviour that can be caused by a variety of medical and behavioural issues. If your dog is scooting, it‘s important to take them to the vet to rule out any medical problems. Once any medical issues have been addressed, you can work with your vet to develop a plan to prevent your dog from scooting.

What are dog anal glands?

Canine anal sacs are two grape-sized glands just inside a dog’s anus that contain a foul-smelling brown material. People often describe the dog’s anal gland smell to be ‘fishy’. Prior to domestication, dogs used the material produced by these glands to mark their territory, emptying the sacs voluntarily.

These days, dogs have largely lost their ability to empty their sacs on demand, but the process occurs naturally during normal defecation when firm faeces are passed, lubricating the anal opening in the process. These glands can also ‘spontaneously empty’ during times of stress or excitement; you may recognise this has happened when your dog suddenly develops a very unpleasant odour, or you notice that your dog smells like fish when scared.

How do dog anal abscesses form?

Dog anal sacs become impacted when a blockage develops in the duct that leads from the gland to the anus. The main causes for a blockage in the duct include having a softer stool or diarrhoea, allergies that result in inflammation of the sac and duct, or just plain luck of the genetic draw. It is a common misconception that scooting means that a dog has worms. Surprisingly, worms are not a general cause for anal gland swelling.

At this stage, the anal gland is generally swollen and not painful. However, if an anal gland infection develops, the dog’s bum will become painful and swollen and an abscess may form, leading to bleeding from the rectum.

Anal sac infections develop because blockage of the duct results in inflammation of those local tissues. In general, any tissue that’s inflamed is no longer happy and healthy, making it easy for the bacteria that normally live in the area to get out of check and ‘take over’, causing a bacterial infection.

How are swollen anal glands treated?

I bravely tackled the mission of watching a disturbing array of YouTube videos, trying to find one that best demonstrates how swollen anal glands are treated. This video provides a good primer. It may be considered graphic by some, so please don't click the link if you are easily queasy – some things are best left to professionals.

That said, it is possible to express your dog's anal glands at home. Obviously, it's not for everyone, but if you feel comfortable doing so, you can. I strongly recommend asking your veterinarian or groomer to demonstrate how to do this before you try it for the first time. A second pair of hands up at the front of your dog is helpful to give distracting rubs on the head and praise. A word of caution: expressing incorrectly can cause irritation and lead to further problems, so make sure you are able to perform the task correctly.

What if your dog continues scooting after treatment?

Your veterinarian should recheck the anal glands if your dog’s scooting behaviour continues for more than a couple of days following sac-emptying. If left unattended, an abscess can develop in the gland and rupture through the skin of the rectal region, causing bleeding. A ruptured anal sac abscess is oftentimes mistaken for rectal bleeding. Anal sac abscesses are generally treated at home with antibiotics, pain medications, and warm compresses on the area. Another important reason to take your dog to the vet if the scooting continues is that there could be another issue at play, such as allergies, parasites or even referred back pain.

If your dog is scooting on a regular basis and their anal sacs need to be expressed every month or more, you may opt to have the sacs surgically (and therefore permanently) removed. The procedure to remove a dog’s anal glands can be complicated, as the sacs are located next to many important nerves – specifically, those that control rectal sphincter function. If improperly performed, your dog could permanently lose control of their bowel function. Despite how scary this sounds, anal sac removal is considered a relatively ‘simple’ surgery by experienced surgeons.

Can I express my dog’s anal glands at home?

Yes, manual expression of anal sacs is possible to do at home. That said, you may want to have a veterinary staff member guide you through it the first time because it can be tricky. Some dogs won't put up a fight, but others will so it's best to have your technique down pat beforehand. It also helps to have another human present so they can keep your pup in place while you work. Here is a step-by-step guide for expressing your dog's anal glands at home.

When should I stop using home remedies and consult a vet?

Some anal gland issues need medical attention. If an anal gland is leaking, noticeably swollen, the skin over the gland is broken or the gland is hard and cannot be expressed, you should call your vet. These can be signs of a tumour, anal gland infection or ruptured anal gland abscess.

Are there any natural remedies to prevent scooting?

There are steps you can take at home to help your pup feel better and prevent ongoing scooting. In part, it depends on what is causing them to scoot in the first place. Dogs may scoot if they have impacted anal glands. Some of the reasons this may happen are due to underlying skin allergies and inflammation, anatomical problems with the shape of their glands or chronic soft stool or diarrhoea.

Preventative measures and treatments are aimed at addressing these underlying conditions. Other times, dogs may be scooting for a reason unrelated to their anal glands, including more generalised itchiness or discomfort caused by problems, such as certain intestinal parasites, skin allergies, fleas, poo stuck to their fur around their bum and more. Some safe options for soothing your pup‘s bum at home include:

Warm water compress

You can take a wash cloth or paper towel and soak it in warm water and then apply the warm compress directly to your dog’s hind end. Be sure that the water is not too hot and test the temperature on the inside of your elbow first.

Try to hold the compress in place for at least 10 minutes to maximise the benefits. A warm compress helps to enlarge blood vessels near the surface of the skin, increasing circulation, reducing swelling and recruiting other important cells to the area. It may also help to soften any plugs or crusts that could be blocking the opening of the anal gland ducts. If you see an open wound, skip the warm compress as this area may be too painful to be touched and see your vet right away.

Calendula compresses

Calendula is an extract from the marigold flower that is thought to help with wound healing. Calendula may be soothing for a dog’s anus if they are irritated from scooting a lot. The dried flowers can be steeped into a tea and then that liquid is diluted and used for compressing. If you notice your dog has an open wound or is actively bleeding, be sure to see your vet right away and skip the compress; this area may be very painful to the touch.

More fibre

Since some dogs scoot from impacted anal glands due to chronic soft stool or diarrhoea, increasing your pup’s fibre intake may help those cases. In theory, if you can help firm up your dog’s poo, they should be able to compress the glands and empty them when they poo. In most cases, fibre is a safe addition to your dog‘s diet, so it is unlikely to make things worse, even if it doesn’t stop the scooting.

Some good sources of fibre for your pup include fruits and veggies like sliced apple with the skin on, pumpkin, broccoli, kale and sweet potato. If your vet feels that your dog needs a much higher fibre intake, they may recommend specific supplements and/or specialised diets so be sure to discuss this with your vet. Make sure to introduce fibre slowly in small amounts so your dog has time to adjust. A sudden increase in fibre in their diet can cause gas, bloating and even diarrhoea, so go slow.

Soothing baths

For any dogs with itchy, red or inflamed skin, or even fur that may be matted with poo, a soothing bath is often a good first step. Use warm but not hot water and consider purchasing a soothing shampoo made specifically for dogs, like an oat-based product, or ask your veterinarian for a recommendation based on your dog's specific needs.

Frequently asked questions

Can home remedies replace veterinary care for scooting?

No. There is always an underlying cause that needs to be addressed to properly treat scooting. Home remedies provide temporary relief in combination with vet care.

Is coconut oil effective for dog scooting?

No. Coconut oil has no effects on scooting and can put dogs at risk for digestive upset and pancreatitis if they ingest the oil.

Can I use over-the-counter creams for my dog's scooting?

In most cases, over-the-counter creams will not help your dog’s scooting and some human products are toxic to dogs. Unless you are using a cream recommended by your vet, do not use these products.

