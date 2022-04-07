Over the course of my decade-plus career as a beauty editor, I have tested a mind-boggling number of shampoos. I still never cease to be amazed by how much they can differ – from consistency to scent to suds-satisfaction to the way they leave the hair looking and feeling post blow-dry. As the proud owner of two small dogs, both of whom get washed rather unwillingly in the kitchen sink, I have also been through more dog grooming products than I can count.

And there’s good news: we are living in a golden era. For years, formulations were functional at best and there was not a lot of attention paid to creating a pleasurable experience for dogs, to say nothing of their human beauticians. Now, however, there are increasingly more advanced and elevated options to properly pamper our grubby little buddies – many of them inspired by the performance-forward and texture-specific haircare one would find in salons, and some from well-known beauty brands you probably have in your own collection. Here are my favourites.

opens in a new tab Gerrard Larriett De-Stress Lavender & Chamomile Shampoo (473ml) opens in a new tab £ 31.07 Created by former beauty industry exec Gerrard Larriett in 2012, this brand was one of the first to introduce the idea of using aromatherapy to help soothe anxious dogs during grooming. The no-longer-available rose scent was easily my favourite ever dog shampoo, but the lavender is divine, too – and it really does seem to calm my bath-hating Papillon. £31.07 at Amazon opens in a new tab