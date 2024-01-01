cat
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- health
6 Surprising Signs of Arthritis in Cats
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
- health
Does My Cat Have Cataracts?
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
- nutrition
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- nutrition
The Reason Why Your Cat is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Help an Asthmatic Cat Breathe Easy
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- lifestyle
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- lifestyle
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
- behaviour
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
- lifestyle
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
- nutrition
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
- health
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
- health
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- behaviour
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
- behaviour
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- health
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
- nutrition
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
- shopping
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
- health
Giving Your Cat Eye Drops is Easy. For the Most Part...
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- shopping
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- behaviour
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
- behaviour
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- behaviour
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- behaviour
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
- behaviour
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- lifestyle
How to Move House With Your Cat
Who is more stressed, you or your feline?
- behaviour
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them – Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- shopping
Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty
Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?