6 Cat Hammocks For Hanging Loose · The Wildest

Skip to main content

6 Cat Hammocks For Hanging Loose

Your cat wants be up high. Give them a cosy nook to sleep in with these relaxing hammocks

by Elizabeth Geier
31 October 2023
Blue white British shorthair cat resting on a hammock
FurryFritz / Adobe Stock

Cats, being supremely chill beings, can always use yet another place to lounge, like say, a cat hammock.

So how does a hammock differ from a bed or tower or window perch? “Hammocks also cater to your cat’s natural instinct to be up high; however, they can be safer for bigger or more active cats who might roll right off a shelf,” says cat behaviourist Pam Johnson-Bennett. The raised sides of a hammock offer more support so cats feel more secure and they’re more comfortable “for cats who enjoy curling up tightly to sleep.” If your cat goes full bagel at naptime, a hammock could be just the thing to elevate their snooze game. From freestanding to wall-mounted models, we round up six hammocks that your cat can hang loose in.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

FUKUMARU Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Qivutule Wall-Mounted Cat Hammock
£19.99

This wall-mounted hammock with a hand-crafted wooden frame doubles as a guardrail for sleeping cats. For chunkier kitties, you might want to pick up some bigger screws and install this on a stud for extra security.

£19.99 at Amazon
Cacti hammock
PawHut Cactus Cat Tree Tower and Hammock
£23.79

Add some desert vibes to your abode with this cactus-shaped cat tree that boasts sisal-wrapped posts for scratching, a pom pom for batting around, and a plush hammock.

£23.79 at Amazon
Wall Mounted Cat Hammock With Steps
Sniffler Pet Cat Hammock with Bridge and Wooden Steps
£64.06

Build a climbing frame with this two-piece set that includes eco-friendly sisal rope-wrapped steps and a machine-washable fabric hammock. It’s ideal for cats who need a boost reaching their favourite perch.

£64.06 at Etsy
Macrame Hanging Cat Bed
Macrame Hanging Cat Bed
£39.99

A treat for your cat and your living room. This aesthetically pleasing hanging cat bed might be a bit tricky for older or less adventurous cats to access (make sure it's not too far off the ground or you're going to have a wildly swinging kitty) but it sure does look nice.

£39.99 at Etsy
Indoor Window Perch & Hammock Bed Window Seat Cat Bed
Funny Fuzzy Indoor Window Perch
£38.99

Perfect for sunseekers, this stylish hammock works as a freestanding item on its own or it hooks to a windowsill to allow your cat to get maximum rays.

£38.99 at Funny Fuzzy
Danish Design Kumfy Kradle Radiator Bed Paw Print
Danish Design Kumfy Kradle Radiator Bed
£16.46

Is there such a thing as too cosy? This cat hammock doesnt think so. Not only is it made of super-soft faux sheepskin, it also hooks to the radiator to keep your cat deliciously warm (as long as your heatings on).

£16.46 at Pet Planet

Elizabeth Geier

Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.

Related articles