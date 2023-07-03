Cats Protection Launches Collection for Cat Lovers · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection

Calling all cat lovers...

by Ro Elfberg
8 July 2024
Woman holding her black and white cat.
Alba Vitta / Stocksy

Are you the type of cat person who likes to display their feline obsession with pride? Well now there are even more cat products you can add to your life, thanks to Cats Protection’s new signature collection, especially for cat lovers. The UK’s largest cat welfare charity has launched the range of cute homeware to further support its work helping an estimated 157,000 cats and kittens a year. Every time you make a purchase, you’re helping to fund their vital work and improve the lives of thousands of cats. It’s a no-brainer, right? You can shop the full collection here.

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

My Cat is my Best Friend Water Bottle 600ml
£10

With this water bottle, you can stay hydrated and let everyone in the office know who your real bestie is.

£10 at Cats Protection
A5 Notebook
£5

Sigmund Freud said a lot of things in his life, but arguably the most important is this quote: “Time spent with cats is never wasted.”

£5 at Cats Protection
Life is Better with Cats Mug
£5

It’s just a fact – life is better with cats! And now you can be reminded of that wonderful pearl of wisdom every time you drink a cup of tea.

£5 at Cats Protection
Home is Where my Cat is Ceramic Coaster
£4

Need a coaster for that mug? They’re are also available with tabby cats, so you can choose one that matches your fur baby, or complete the set with this Life is Better with Cats option.

£4 at Cats Protection
Notecards with Envelopes
£4.5

This set of 12 notecards with cute cats on is perfect for sending thank-you cards, letters or even handwritten invoices if you’re feeling particularly whimsical.

£4.5 at Cats Protection
A4 Weekly Planner
£5

Monday: stroke cat. Tuesday: buy more Dreamies. Wednesday: construct new expensive cat tree. Thursday: dismantle new expensive cat tree because your cat hates it. Friday–Sunday: stay home and snuggle with cat on the sofa.

£5 at Cats Protection
Ro Elfberg

Ro Elfberg

Ro is The Wildest UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.

Related articles