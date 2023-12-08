We’ve all been there – you’re on the sofa binge-watching Love Island, stroking the seemingly contented creature in your lap, then: ‘Ouch! Did my cat just bite me?’

It’s hard not to take your cat’s treachery personally but – trust us – it’s not you. It’s not uncommon for cats to get overstimulated by over-stroking, which can cause a build-up of stress hormones and static electricity. (As a rule, cats tend to prefer being stroked around the head and neck; attempt long body strokes at your own risk.) And just like people, cats have affection thresholds, especially rescue cats that may never have known human touch and can only tolerate so much. Instead of overthinking their mixed messages, read on to understand what unnerved them in the first place.

Read your cat’s body language

Cats use body language to communicate how they feel, and chances are your cat gave you some warning signs before biting – however subtle those signals were. “We have to remember that our verbal communication is quite different from that of our animal counterparts,” says vet Dr Caity Flint. “They rely much more on non-verbal cues. When those cues are ignored or misunderstood, the end result may be aggression or sharper warnings.” So how do you know when your cat has had enough? General restlessness is the first sign that something is wrong. A twitching tail, flattening of the ears, rippling skin and a soul-crushing death stare will follow if you don’t take the hint.

Consider your cat’s health

Your cat’s health might also affect how they react to your touch. If they’re elderly, stroking can exacerbate arthritic pain. Dental and skin issues might also make your cat cranky and hyper-sensitive to contact. If your cat has previously enjoyed being stroked and this is a new behaviour, it’s worth taking them to the vet to make sure there isn’t a health concern behind the biting. “Your vet can help you rule out medical causes and create a plan to try and correct the behaviour if necessary,” says Dr Flint. “If all else fails, your vet may refer you to a behaviourist.”

Ease up on rough play

It’s tempting to roughhouse with your little tiger, but if you don’t set boundaries first, play fighting can quickly escalate into aggression, and that behaviour can bleed over into other interactions with your cat. “It’s common for many pet owners to utilise their hands, especially with kittens, when playing or roughhousing. This type of play can teach your pet to see your hands as toys or reinforce the idea that the way to receive attention is to play fight,” says Dr Flint. “It is important from a young age to always use toys and not hands.”

Take your cat’s cue

With both our hands and our pride wounded, it’s easy to react negatively, but take a moment and think things over. Yelling or physically responding will only justify – to your cat – the act of biting you to begin with. Instead, stop stroking your cat and give them time to relax and recalibrate. “Learn your cat’s likes, dislikes and triggers,” says Dr Flint. “From there, you can begin to determine what may have caused the aggression and what you can do to avoid it in the future.” If this is a common occurrence, you can use positive reinforcement to warm them to your touch and strengthen your bond. And the best way to their heart is through their stomach, so pair strokes with treats, then slowly but surely increase stroking times as they become more comfortable with it.