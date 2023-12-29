Can Cats Eat Bananas?

Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

Your cat might brush up against your legs, or – when they’re feeling bold – lunge for your sushi opens in a new tab as you guide it towards your mouth with chopsticks. There are times, though, that they might shock you with snacks they beg for. For example, when you sit down for your morning dose of potassium in the form of a banana, you might feel that familiar brush against your legs. You might also hear a purr of impatience. Should you give in and let them snack on your breakfast?

Cats should be able to bite a banana into smaller pieces, but some cats who enjoy the snack may get so excited that they might try to eat the banana whole. For this reason, it’s best to cut it into chunks and skip the banana peel, which is hard for cats to digest. As with all new foods, offer a small amount at first to see how your cat reacts.

What should I do if my cat eats too much banana?

It’s not a big deal if your cat eats a few bits of banana, but you should still be on the lookout for potential (mild) reactions. Bananas, like other sugary foods, could cause stomach upset with symptoms ranging from diarrhoea opens in a new tab to constipation to vomiting opens in a new tab to regurgitation.

Jessica Sewell, regional technician and assistant director for VCA Animal Hospitals, advises: ”Cats are carnivores, which means they’re less tolerant of sudden changes in the amount of sugars in their diet.”

Why don’t cats like bananas?

Yes, bananas are a great source of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C and fibre in human diets, but that doesn’t mean cats want to eat them. In fact, don’t be surprised if your cat refuses your offer to share your morning snack. Bananas are high in sugar, and cats lack the taste receptors to recognise sweetness, which could make bananas unappetising to them. It all comes down to individual taste preferences.

There is also a theory that cats hate the smell of bananas. The peel contains a chemical compound called ethyl acetate, which becomes stronger as bananas ripen; cats dislike the smell, which sends them running from the fruit bowl.