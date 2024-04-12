Cats have a reputation for being aloof, but any cat parent who is currently batting away an enthusiastic paw from their Zoom screen can tell you that’s... not always true. Some confidently approach strangers with their tail high opens in a new tab , looking like a question mark, which means they actually want to hang out. But another cat might take one look at an unfamiliar person and slink into the shadows. Every cat is different from the other, and they’re impossible to figure out, which is part of their charm (right?).

Obviously, we all know that our cats are bursting with personality. And yet, somehow, research has barely scratched the surface of feline identity compared to dogs. Enter: the Feline Five.

What is the Feline Five?

The Feline Five opens in a new tab is the result of a 2017 study led by researcher Dr Carla Litchfield, a conservation psychologist who studies the reciprocal relationships between humans and nature.

Delving into a cat’s psyche might seem like a scary journey to embark on, but there’s a reason why we’re fascinated by the way these little creatures work. Humans have been obsessed with cats for thousands of years, but compared to dogs or even apes, we know so little about their behaviour, beyond body language and vocalisations. And, most of what we do know comes from shelters, feral colonies, and sadly, laboratories.

This leaves a big knowledge gap in what makes house cats tick, beyond basic body language cues opens in a new tab and their vocalisations opens in a new tab . But what if we knew our cats better? According to the research, it could improve our relationships with our kitties by helping us understand their needs. A personality assessment could even help match adoptable cats with their perfect human companion.

The study examined 2,802 adult house cats from 2,291 pet parents living in South Australia and New Zealand. Researchers then asked cat parents to psychoanalyse their feline companions using a 52-item survey of personality traits, which featured descriptors, such as shy, reckless, defiant, curious, jealous, vocal and aimless. And just like people, cats have a mix of these personality traits. So, pet parents were asked to rank these quirks on a seven-point scale ranging from ‘not at all’ to ‘very much so’.

Breaking down the Feline Five

Of the 52 traits, five emerged as reliable personality factors of the feline psyche, drawing from the five-factor model of personality opens in a new tab for humans: Neuroticism, Extraversion, Dominance, Impulsiveness and Agreeableness. Here’s what they mean.

Neuroticism

Neuroticism reflects traits such as insecure, anxious, suspicious, shy and fearful of people. They might prefer a home with plenty of hiding places as well as quiet spaces, such as a room that gets little foot traffic.

Extraversion

Extraverted cats are smart, curious and inventive. They can figure out how to open doors and how to summit the highest point in your home. These cats might need stimulation – such as toys opens in a new tab , sensory items, space to unleash the zoomies and bonding time with people and other pets – to prevent boredom and shredded furniture opens in a new tab .

Dominance

A cat who scores high in dominance might bully other cats, which could stem from a natural drive to compete for resources. These cats may prefer to be the only pet in the household. The study notes that further research may be needed to understand how to improve cat welfare.

Impulsiveness

Impulsive cats are known to be erratic and reckless, like serenading the entire household to a chorus of meows in the middle of the night or accidentally knocking over objects in a furniture-scaling burst of energy. This type of behaviour could indicate that your cat feels stressed. The good news is that you can try to pinpoint the source of their stress. If that doesn’t work, you may need to get in touch with a behaviourist.

Agreeableness

An agreeable feline is well-adjusted, friendly and their body language says ‘happy’. These cats might love to cuddle, and they confidently stride up to strangers, demanding strokes and head-scratches.

How can it help cat parents?

Learning where your cat falls in the Feline Five spectrum is as entertaining as those hours you spent taking Sporcle quizzes in the early aughts. But, it also serves a practical purpose, in the form of helping us know what cats need.