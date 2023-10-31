You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend. Of all the memorable scenes in her Netflix film Miss Americana, cat mums will never forget watching her board a private jet with her Scottish fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole. Carriers opens in a new tab have competition.

If your cat doesn’t or can’t go outside on its own for whatever reason, but you often see them staring longingly out the window on a sunny day, then a breathable backpack is an option to consider (especially if the idea of trying to take them out on a lead brings both you and your cat out in hives).

Not only are cat backpacks safe (as long as you zip them up), most cats are actually happy to get inside them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s properly ventilated. And get them used to it at home – by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition – before packing them up and heading out on a hike.

opens in a new tab Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack opens in a new tab £ 40 Another style by Lollimeow, this bubble backpack provides plenty of room for your cat – no matter their size – and features a rounded window for them to watch the world go by. Similar to the other model, the straps are also extra padded to support your back. £40 at Amazon opens in a new tab