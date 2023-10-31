Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party
For their birthday or adoption anniversary or… do you need a reason?
Paperless Post invite? Check. Foil balloons and bunting that spell out Happy Birthday? Check. Glittery hat for the birthday girl? Check. With the fervour of J Lo in The Wedding Planner, I threw myself into pulling together the Best. Party. Ever. And naturally, it was for my cat.
“It’s a little bizarre,” confessed one of my friends when I invited her to attend. But all my pals knew this kitten had gotten me through a particularly tough year. She even managed to warm the heart of my 97-year-old grandmother who considers animals ‘overrated’.
I had to go all out for Pip’s first birthday party. I don’t know when her exact date of birth is since she was found wandering in the woods at six weeks old, but I guesstimated. While I spent more hours than I’d like to admit researching cat trivia and assembling customised bingo cards with photos of her face, I found all the festive decorations online. If you’re inspired to throw your own cat a birthday bash, here’s your party planning checklist.
Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen
Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen is a freelance culture writer who launched a neighborhood publication called The Pet Times while in elementary school. She is a devoted (read: obsessed) pet parent to Pippi, a spirited little orange cat who was found in the wilds of Michigan in 2020, has since crossed the country three times, and loves to climb trees.
