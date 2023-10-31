Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party · The Wildest

Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party

For their birthday or adoption anniversary or… do you need a reason?

by Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen
31 October 2023
Paperless Post invite? Check. Foil balloons and bunting that spell out Happy Birthday? Check. Glittery hat for the birthday girl? Check. With the fervour of J Lo in The Wedding Planner, I threw myself into pulling together the Best. Party. Ever. And naturally, it was for my cat.

“It’s a little bizarre,” confessed one of my friends when I invited her to attend. But all my pals knew this kitten had gotten me through a particularly tough year. She even managed to warm the heart of my 97-year-old grandmother who considers animals ‘overrated’.

I had to go all out for Pip’s first birthday party. I don’t know when her exact date of birth is since she was found wandering in the woods at six weeks old, but I guesstimated. While I spent more hours than I’d like to admit researching cat trivia and assembling customised bingo cards with photos of her face, I found all the festive decorations online. If you’re inspired to throw your own cat a birthday bash, here’s your party planning checklist.

LSJDEER Cat Party Banners
£16.99

Banners that spell out Meow and Happy Birthday in macaroon shades, four cat-shaped balloons with ‘feet’ that bounce, and cat faces donning party hats to top your cake – for under £20? Sold!

£16.99 at Amazon
Buzzy Bear Cat Party Hat
£7

I’m a big believer in party hats – sorry, not sorry. If the birthday person doesn’t wear some sort of jolly headpiece, how will anyone know it’s their day? Also, glitter. Pippi’s an Aries and she looked fire.

£7 at Etsy
I’m Pawfect Cat Birthday Cake
£10

What’s a celebration without a cake? Nothing, if you ask me. Freshly baked for your feline friend this comes with a personalised biscuit, ribbon and cat nip toy.

£10 at I’m Pawfect Bakery
Freak MEOWt Catnip Doughnut
£6.5

Pippi’s not big on catnip – maybe drugs just aren’t her jam. But if you have a cat that likes to get high, this is a must-have treat. Birthdays are stressful, so let your cat bliss out.

£6.5 at Freak MEOWt
Denise’s Personalised Pet Blanket
£12.99

Parties can be exhausting. Given it’s your cat’s day don’t they deserve to feel comforted? Snuggle them up in this personalised blanket.

£12.99 at Etsy
Gus & Bella Cat Treat Box
£34.9

And as the party planner extraordinaire don’t you deserve a little treat, too? The Gus & Bella treat box contains a mixture of gifts and snacks for your beloved cat and for you. You’re welcome.

£34.9 at Gus & Bella

Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen

Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen is a freelance culture writer who launched a neighborhood publication called The Pet Times while in elementary school. She is a devoted (read: obsessed) pet parent to Pippi, a spirited little orange cat who was found in the wilds of Michigan in 2020, has since crossed the country three times, and loves to climb trees. 

