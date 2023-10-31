Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party

For their birthday or adoption anniversary or… do you need a reason?

Paperless Post invite? Check. Foil balloons and bunting that spell out Happy Birthday? Check. Glittery hat for the birthday girl? Check. With the fervour of J Lo in The Wedding Planner, I threw myself into pulling together the Best. Party. Ever. And naturally, it was for my cat.

“It’s a little bizarre,” confessed one of my friends when I invited her to attend. But all my pals knew this kitten had gotten me through a particularly tough year. She even managed to warm the heart of my 97-year-old grandmother who considers animals ‘overrated’.

I had to go all out for Pip’s first birthday party. I don’t know when her exact date of birth is since she was found wandering in the woods at six weeks old, but I guesstimated. While I spent more hours than I’d like to admit researching cat trivia and assembling customised bingo cards with photos of her face, I found all the festive decorations online. If you’re inspired to throw your own cat a birthday bash, here’s your party planning checklist.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we could get a kickback. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)