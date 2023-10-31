10 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat

Pizza, burrito, Happy Meal... No, this isn’t a what to eat when you’re hungover list. It’s your cat’s new inventory of toys. Who knows why we tease our poor pets with toys that look like all the things they ’ re not allowed to eat? But catnip-stuffed Bento boxes and brunch pastries may just be the next best thing.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

For the seafood lover

Maybe your little scamp is more partial to your fish and chips than their tinned food. Seems perfectly reasonable that a pescatarian diet would be preferable for the cat who terrorises your goldfish day in and day out. However, to avoid all the unpleasantness that comes with cleaning up either of those messes, maybe a catnip sushi set will keep your cat busy and out of trouble. Who knows, it might just become their cuisine of choice.

For the carb junkie

It’s well documented that cats cannot metabolise uncooked bread. While this remains fact, we still don’t have the science to support why cats seem to be so drawn to the bread dough rising on your counter. Especially since ingesting unbaked bread products containing yeast can be extremely toxic for cats. This is why we propose you allow them access to pastry in the form of these plush catnip toys.

For the health nut

While you can certainly be thankful that your cat is making healthy lifestyle choices, even some of the mildest fruits and veggies aren’t appropriate for your cat’s consumption. A better option is to treat your cat to some toys in the shape of food scraps, like a banana and a halved avocado.

For the fast foodie

Listen, we all love food. Some of it is for nourishment, some for enjoyment and some to satisfy an extreme craving. You know the one: creamy, salty, tangy and perhaps most importantly, fatty. Those qualifications are just a few of what makes these ‘fast’ foods so delectable. If your cat has been hinting that they’d like in on some of these off-limit flavour profiles, it’s time to put your foot down and start doling out their personal buffet of savoury snacks.

For the cat with a sweet tooth

If your cat is sweet as pie, it’s time to reward their saccharine tendencies. Maybe they’re the first at the dinner table when ice cream is being doled out. No matter how you slice it, your cat is getting the short end of the stick – but you can always sweeten the deal by providing them with a treat of their own.