Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Gifts For the Classy Cat People in Your Life

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

by Charles Manning
29 November 2023
person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed
Collage: The Wildest

Cat-themed gifts are truly the way to any cat lover’s heart. That’s especially true when the gifts are unassailably chic, clever and easy on the eyes. Good news: all the items below fit the bill. Whether you’re shopping for a cat lover in your life or splurging on yourself, these cat-themed picks are all you need for a perfect holiday season.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

round purple cat bed
Meyou Paris Cat Bed
£210

Colourful, sculptural, and oh so cosy! Meyou Paris makes some of the most beautiful cat beds around, available in a range of colours to suit the interior design style of just about any modern aesthete. Finally, a cat bed that won’t just hide away in the corner.

£210 at Meyou Paris
cat artbook with black cat sitting on chair
Where They Purr: Inspirational Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home
£36.41

During the early days of the pandemic, interior photographer Paul Barbera – who has worked with everyone from Vogue Living to Hermès – began travelling around his native Australia photographing cats in some of the country’s most beautifully designed homes. The resulting book is a joy to behold for cat lovers and aesthetes alike.

£36.41 at eBay
Tuxedo Cat Moon Stars Earrings
Tuxedo Cat, Moon & Stars Earrings
£75

Just a fabulous pair of earrings for the ultra-chic cat lover in your life. 10/10. No notes.

£75 at Midnight Foxes Studio
custom ceramic cat portrait
Figment Ceramics Custom Cat Portraits
£95

Without a doubt the most delightful item on the list, this custom ceramic portrait of a loved kitty is thoughtful beyond belief. All you need to do is send Jackie the ceramicist a pic of the pet in question and let her know if you would like a mouse or bird ‘present’ featured alongside their beloved. Bear in mind these portraits take three weeks to complete, so order well in advance.

£95 at Figment Ceramics
black cat candle
Pyropets Kisa Cat Candle by Thorunn Arnadottir
£31

Pardon my French, but this candle is f*cking cool! As it melts, it reveals a metal skeleton hiding inside. Finally, a special-shaped candle you’ll actually want to light. The candle is unscented, burns for about 20 hours and comes in seven different colours.

£31 at Fur Cats
Cat door mat
Leave Cat Doormat
£45

We all have that loved one who embodies the same energy as their cat – quippy, sarcastic and terribly stylish. See if this humourous doormat gift can turn their resting b*tch face into something resembling a smile.

£45 at Wolf & Badger
Ceramic Cat Dish
Lucky Black Cat Handmade Ceramic Dish
£21

This adorable little bowl is perfect for all those little bits your cat-loving friend is always losing – earrings, keys, change and more.

£21 at Etsy
tarot cards in pink
Wheel of Fortune by Ivy The Feline Marseilles Tarot Deck
£44.63

These gorgeous cards, with their gold foiled edges and holographic details, were designed by artist Ivy Feng to commemorate the passing of her beloved cat, Bosco. They are presented in an equally gorgeous box with an explanatory booklet for tarot novices.

£44.63 at Etsy
black cat clock
Kit-Cat Clock
£58.99

A classic of American design, the Kit-Cat clock was created during the height of the Great Depression, but didn’t achieve true icon status until the 1950s, when it became a prominent fixture in kitchens across the country. It’s made in the US, available in two sizes, and has the signature wagging tail and shifting eyes that made the original so much fun. A plus? This one doesn’t come with the somewhat maddening tick-tock sound. 

£58.99 at Kit-Kat
catlady book with blue binding
Catlady: A Love Letter to Women and Their Cats
£12.99

Artist Leah Reena Goren combines her enchanting artwork with funny essays and interviews that explore the enduring love and affection between women and cats. It’s a real gem. 

£12.99 at Amazon
quay cat eye sunglasses
Quay On The Radio Cat Eye Sunglasses
£49

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Cat-eye glasses for a cat-themed gift guide? Groundbreaking.” First of all: how dare you. And second of all: fair. But they are cute. And the price is oh-so-right.

£49 at Quay

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles