Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point

There are two types of cat owners in the world: those who are willing to sacrifice their personal style for practical-leaning cat furniture and those who aren’t. Now, thanks to the internet’s coolest creatives, you don’t have to relinquish your personal aesthetic to the world of beige shag cat trees. There’s a whole wealth of possibilities out there that you don’t have to be stacked with cash to enjoy (although some of them will definitely cost you an arm and a leg).

Simply put, you and your cat can have it all: good looks, longevity and a bond unshaken by the more, shall we say, superficial household purchases. Here are nine mid-century modern cat trees and uniquely modern cat furniture.

