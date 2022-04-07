Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

We can all agree that our cats deserve the best in life. Whether that’s by supplying top-shelf litter, toys that maximise entertainment or feeding them a balanced diet, we’re always looking for ways to further their longevity. We’ve been told plenty about our gut health and microbiomes, but what about those of our cats? While giving your cat a tiny spoonful of Greek yoghurt every once in a while is a great start, it turns out our cats can benefit from probiotics in the long term just as much as us.

What exactly are probiotics and why does my cat need them, you may be asking? Well, according to veterinarian Annette Louviere, “Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as ‘good bacteria’, which aid in bodily functions ranging from digestion to immune health and can even influence mood.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response. As for the latter question, Louviere notes, “Including probiotics in a cat’s diet can help add to the number of friendly microorganisms in their gut, of which there are trillions, ideally preventing an imbalance of good vs bad bacteria from occurring.”

When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics that can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” says Louviere. Not only do probiotics keep your cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid your cat’s digestion, energy and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defences. That’s why it’s so important to take your cat’s microflora into consideration while they’re healthy.

Before you crack open the kitty kombucha opens in a new tab (not kidding), check out this list of the best cat probiotics to supplement your pet’s diet.

opens in a new tab Kin + Kind Organic and Healthy Poop Supplement opens in a new tab £ 11.9 These high-fibre digestive supplements use a formula of pumpkin, flax seeds and coconut to promote bowel regularity and strong gut health. Its cruelty-free and vegan ingredients are rich in prebiotic fibres that are ideal for pets that suffer from stomach issues like IBS. However, all cats can benefit from supplements that aid their longevity and taking preventative measures to protect your pet’s health could make all the difference down the line. £11.9 at Kin + Kind opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pet Naturals Daily Probiotic Cat Chews opens in a new tab £ 5.07 As all cat owners know, it’s not always easy to get your cat to try new things. Whether that’s a new cat tree, brand of food or even the crème de la crème of cat treats – and supplementing their diet is no different. That’s where these soft chews come in. The duck-flavoured probiotic supplements will give your cat that extra boost to their health in increased times of stress such as boarding, travel and new changes to the environment. By helping normalise digestive functions to reduce gassiness, diarrhoea and constipation, these chews are the perfect baseline support for your cat’s daily life. £5.07 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Adored Beast Felix’s Flora Species Appropriate Probiotic for Cats opens in a new tab £ 30.99 This probiotic claims to be the “first and only biologically species-appropriate probiotic backed by science for cats“. Adding this powder directly to your cat ’ s food, researchers claim, will help strengthen your cat ’ s immune system, keep their gastrointestinal tract calm during periods of stress, fight against bacteria like E coli and salmonella, and improve the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. Drop the human blend! £30.99 at Healthful Pets opens in a new tab

Disclaimer alert: this article is here to share information and should not be taken as fact or medical advice. Always talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgement.