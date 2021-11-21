Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?

Does your cat give you the side eye when you sit down to savour a home-cooked meal, then pour them a bowl of dried cat food? Oh, the hypocrisy! Sure, commercial cat foods are safe for your cat and provide a complete and balanced diet, but that doesn’t mean your cat wants to spend their nine lives eating the same triangle-shaped rations.

“Bagged foods are so high in carbohydrates,” says integrative vet Dr Ruth Roberts, a holistic pet health coach and creator of The Original Crockpot Diet opens in a new tab . “There is also an alphabet of chemicals on the label that makes some pet parents want another option.” Indeed, commercial cat foods, while nutritionally balanced, are also formulated with often unfamiliar ingredients (what are mixed-tocopherols and powdered cellulose anyway?) and often contain preservatives and dyes. DIY cat food allows you to cook with fresh proteins and veggies (and you can also source organic and local ingredients if that’s important to you).

A home-cooked feline feast is about more than knowing what your cat is consuming, though. It can also be a strategy to address health issues. Dr Roberts notes that pet parents often seek out fresh, whole-food diets when their cats are diagnosed with chronic diseases, from irritable bowel disease to cancer opens in a new tab . You might be able to whip up your favourite recipes without much thought, but cooking for your cat is a little more complicated.

Getting the balance right

Cats are obligate carnivores, which means their diets must contain animal proteins, for starters. A nutritious diet for cats should include the right balance of nutrients, including protein from meat or fish, amino acids, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and water opens in a new tab . The sources of these ingredients range from beef and salmon to vegetables, avocado oil and supplements.

“You need to make sure you’re using a recipe that allows you to create a complete and balanced diet,” says Dr Roberts. The ingredients you leave out are equally important. Certain foods – including raisins, grapes, onions, garlic, tomatoes, nuts and the artificial sweetener xylitol – are toxic to cats. She also cautions against adding too much corn, rice, soy or other simple carbohydrates to homemade cat food because they are harder to digest and have a negative impact on gut health. Work with a vet or nutritionist to develop a recipe for your cat’s specific health needs. With a little prep and the right ingredients, Dr Roberts believes that “the cost of cooking for cats is comparable to purchasing high-end cat foods”.

Cook with caution

Like other fresh, homemade foods, DIY cat foods have a limited shelf life. In the fridge, a batch lasts about five days. Dr Roberts suggests cooking in large batches and separating the homemade food into smaller portions, storing the rest in the freezer and thawing as needed.

Quitting bagged dry food is not as simple as tossing it out. Dr Roberts advises against making an abrupt switch. Cats are often too finicky to accept a new food, and the transition period reduces the risk of stomach issues from switching them too fast. Aim to transition your cat to homemade cat food in about two weeks to give them time to adjust. Start by mixing 25 percent of the homemade cat food with their existing bagged food, then adding a higher percentage of homemade cat food and reducing the amount of bagged food each week until your cat transitions off of their existing diet.

Dr Roberts acknowledges that a DIY diet is not for all cat parents. She points to the ever-increasing number of commercially available fresh, whole-food options for cats as an alternative. Check the label to make sure the diet isn’t too carb-heavy (if the ingredient label lists peas, beans, potatoes or corn as the first ingredients, it’s a red flag that it’s a high carb recipe).