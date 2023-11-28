Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

Christmas jumpers are such a festive staple these days that you can even buy one for your cat. Here are seven of the most stylish designs on the market; they’re sweaters that are cute and cosy without being too costumey (though if your feline wants to dress up as a Cat Santa opens in a new tab , we won’t judge).

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)