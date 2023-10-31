The Calming Products We’re Giving Our Cats · The Wildest

5 Calming Products For Cats

Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, theres going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with

by Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
31 October 2023
Cat stretching on blue bedding
Konstantin Aksenov / Adobe Stock

Cats are creatures of routine. Wake up, eat, morning nap, eat, mid-morning nap, eat... you get the picture. As long as they’re in charge of their day, they’re OK.

But despite all your best efforts, life sometimes gets in the way. Perhaps you’re planning a trip, or perhaps visitors with kids are coming to stay. Perhaps your kitty is due for a dreaded trip to the vet or another pet is due to join your household. Whatever disruption is coming, it’s safe to assume that your pernickety kitty won’t be happy with the changes to their routine that it brings.

Whilst there are things you can do to make these periods of change easier on your cat (giving them a space to escape to and items that smell familiar to them is a good place to start), there are also things you can buy to help give your cat an easier time. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best calming products for cats that will help ease both your and your cat’s minds, from science-backed pheromone diffusers to veterinarian-formulated chews and herbal-scented cat litter.

the feliway diffuser
Feliway Classic Calming Diffuser Kit for Cats
£16.5

Feliway products mimic a cat’s natural pheromones, either through an in-room diffuser or a spray that you can use on blankets, scratching posts or near litter boxes. Did you know that cats rub the side of their faces against surfaces within their territory to mark where they live and to self-soothe? By placing a diffuser in a bathroom where you’ve placed the litter box or spraying a little Feliway on a comfy cat bed, you’re helping your cat relax into their environment. These products can help a cat adjust to new environments and can be used as part of a behaviour plan to address litter box issues, scratching or general scaredy cat tendencies.

£16.5 at Pets at Home
Pet Naturals, Calming, For Cats
Pet Naturals Calming For Cats
£7.15

This tasty supplement contains ingredients such as Vitamin B1, L-Theanine and Colostrum Calming Complex Biopeptide Blend that may help reduce stress during temporary situations like preparing your cat for the arrival of unfamiliar friends and family or helping your cat cope while you’re away on a holiday.

£7.15 at iHerb
Felisept Home Comfort Calming Collar
£21

Similar to Feliway, this calming collar uses natural pheromones to help curb your cat’s urge to shred your couch or pee on your clean laundry. Like all collars, be sure it is fitted properly. You should be able to place your finger between the collar and your cat’s neck, ensuring it’s not too tight. If it’s too loose, they might get their paw stuck in it so be sure to check it daily for comfort.

£21 at Pets at Home
the litter in a red box
Dr. Elsey's Cat Attract Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
£29.99

Is your cat struggling to use the litter box consistently? Cat Attract litter combines clumping litter with a natural herb attractant, making their litter box look like a golden loo. A kitten version can help teach youngsters where to go to the bathroom, setting them up for long-term success.

£29.99 at My Pet Warehouse
the rescue remedy in a yellow bottle
Rescue Remedy Natural Stress Relief Drops for Pets
£9.97

This all-natural, homeopathic formula can be given daily to reduce tension. Simply place a few drops on your cat’s tongue or in their water bowl to create relaxation as fast as felinely possible.

£9.97 at Amazon

Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA

Lindsay Hamrick lives in New Hampshire with her three dogs, chickens, and an assortment of rotating foster animals. She forces her elderly chihuahua, Grandma Baguette, on overnight backpacking trips, can diaper a lamb with one hand, and while she’s a long-time Certified Professional Dog Trainer, 66.7% of her dogs still won’t lay down when asked.

