It’s time for a hard truth: there is no such thing as a pretty litter box, and anyone who tells you otherwise is just trying to sell you something. Probably, if we’re being honest, an ugly litter box. True, there are a handful of adorable, covered litter boxes on the market like this one from Make Sure opens in a new tab , but these really only work if your cat is very small and doesn’t mind being completely shut in while going to the bathroom – which would be unusual.

The best thing you can hope for is to find a way to hide said litter box – somewhere that keeps it out of sight, but doesn’t obscure it to the point that your cat decides to pee in, for example, the bath. “To ensure a cat will use the litter box opens in a new tab (any box), it should be as comfortable and easy for them to use as possible,” says certified feline behaviour consultant and The Wildest Expert Collective member Cristin Tamburo opens in a new tab (aka the Cat Counselor opens in a new tab ). “In my opinion, bigger is always better when it comes to litter boxes. Ideally, they should be at least one and a half times the size of the cat, and your cat should be able to easily manoeuvre and turn around without having to play Twister.”

That’s a tall order when it comes to traditional covered litter boxes, which can often feel like claustrophobic little caves to cats. With only one entrance/exit and no way to see what is going on just outside the box, some cats will eschew conventional covered litter boxes for fear of being ambushed either while doing their business – when they are most vulnerable – or upon exiting the enclosure. “This is the reason most cats prefer open boxes without lids – especially in multi-cat homes,” says Tamburo. And once a cat starts going to the bathroom outside their litter box, it can be difficult (if not impossible) to get them to go back.

Still, there are some enclosure options on the market that allow cats the space and visibility they need to use their litter boxes comfortably, while still allowing you to put some visual distance between yourself and their… place of business.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Bennu Room Divider opens in a new tab £ 300 Sometimes the simplest solution is the best. A good folding screen allows you to hide your cat’s litter box without limiting their movement in and around the box or obstructing their view. Many folding room-divider screens balance on spindly little legs, but this one from Dunelm goes all the way to the floor. £300 at Dunelm opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Indoor Cat House & Litter Tray Storage opens in a new tab £ 525 This is not a bargain buy by any means, but absolutely worth every penny. Dave Smith (the owner of DSBespoke Furniture) makes all his furniture by hand, which means this piece can be made for any size – and thus any cat. Big enough for your pet to manoeuvre in but not so big it ’s an unbearable chore to clean, your cat will appreciate the privacy of the pine shutters. It's complete with a bed area where your beloved feline can nap while keeping a careful eye on their humans. Though conveniently, that can also double as a seat for you when they ’ re not using it. £525 at Etsy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Cat Washroom & Litter Tray opens in a new tab £ 59.99 A more budget– and space–friendly option, Lords & Labradors’ Cat Washroom is a multi-functional pet house that can be used for cats (or small breed dogs). The small opening gives them plenty of privacy while not leaving them feeling hemmed in. Coming in grey and white, this easily blends in with the other pieces in a bathroom or hallway, making it the epitome of discretion. £59.99 at Lords & Labradors opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Flower XXL Litter Box opens in a new tab £ 35 Simplicity really is the name of the game with the Flower XXL litter box. Coming in three easy-to-assemble parts, this black oval container blends seamlessly into the corner of your living space. Scratch that – it brightens any corner with the addition of the millennial staple: the house plant. It's also, as the name implies, XXL, meaning it ’ s roomy enough for even the most rotund of felines. £35 at RHR Pets opens in a new tab