If you’ve experienced the frustrating process of feeding a picky eater, you know that finding something they’re excited to consume is no easy feat. Fortunately, there are tons of ways to ensure your cat is getting the nutrition that they need without having to spoon-feed them every meal. One of the most convenient ways to do this is by providing them with tasty cat food toppers that create a sense of intrigue towards their food and will, hopefully, whet their appetite enough that they’ll be inspired to finish off their plate.

Just as we wouldn’t enjoy eating a salad without any of the best toppings from the salad bar (at that point, it’s basically just a bowl of lettuce), our cats aren’t naturally drawn to bowls of dry food. The best way to boost your cat’s appetite, cover up the unpleasant taste of medicine, and keep them interested in the same food they’ve likely been chowing down on for years, is to give your cat new and interesting meal toppers to refresh their palate. While they certainly aren’t as discerning about their food as humans, cats enjoy having a variety of flavours and textures, which makes trying new things exciting for them.

Finding the right meal toppers for your cat

The best way to ensure your cat is getting their fill of their favourite meals is to learn about their preferences early on. “It’s best to introduce cats to multiple kinds of foods when they’re young,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Lindsey Bullen. “As carnivores, they will develop a preference for flavour and form, and it’s harder to get them to change later in life. So, while I don’t recommend rotational feeding forever, offering them wet food, dry food, chicken and fish when they’re kittens can be helpful in preventing finicky habits in the future.”

Another excellent way to engage your cat’s appetite is to heat their food opens in a new tab . This is especially true of senior cats who typically don’t enjoy eating food colder than room temperature. “Warming up canned food will release flavors and aromas,” says Dr Bullen. “You can accomplish the same effect with dry food by mixing in a little warm water.”

Fortunately, almost all of these tips for generating new interest in your cat’s diet can be accomplished at home, either as a DIY or just by popping your cat’s dinner in the microwave. Other options include chopping up a sardine, using drained water from a can of tuna and shredding a bit of leftover chicken into your cat’s bowl.

Five tasty cat food toppers

If you’re looking for a tasty treat for your kitty that doesn’t involve more time in the kitchen, here’s the scoop on the best cat food toppers to add to your cat’s bowl.

