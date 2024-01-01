dog lifestyle
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- lifestyle
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- lifestyle
We Make £60k – Here’s How Much We Spend On Our (Extremely Adorable) Puppy in a Month
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- behaviour
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
- lifestyle
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
- lifestyle
How To Be a Great Dog Parent In a Tiny Living Space (From People Who Know)
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
- shopping
The Maxbone x Bridgerton Dog Collection is Here
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- behaviour
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop
- health
Why Do Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes?
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dog Most Likely To Accompany You To The Pub
Who wouldn’t want to bring their best friend along for a pint?
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- grooming
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- lifestyle
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy vs baby debate
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- shopping
The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall”, Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall”, Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which was up for five Academy Awards this year
- grooming
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- lifestyle
The Debate on Canine Domestication
Your dog’s origin story
- lifestyle
What Happens When Kids Read Books With Dogs
Spoiler alert: it’s more than just cute
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- lifestyle
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
- lifestyle
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen
- lifestyle
Everything You Need To Know About Crufts – The Greatest Dog Show
Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show
- lifestyle
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer