new dog
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- behaviour
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- lifestyle
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
- lifestyle
How To Be a Great Dog Parent In a Tiny Living Space (From People Who Know)
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- behaviour
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Corn Chips?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dog Most Likely To Accompany You To The Pub
Who wouldn’t want to bring their best friend along for a pint?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
- grooming
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- lifestyle
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy vs baby debate
- behaviour
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Dog Is Even More Anxious Than You Are
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- lifestyle
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not