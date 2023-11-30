Best Dog Grooming Products · The Wildest

9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

by Liza Darwin
30 November 2023
A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes
Jen Grantham / Stocksy

Does your dog have a grooming routine? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps to keep your pup looking slick from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost their oral hygiene, coat health and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.

Ani Corless, owner of New York salon Luxury Groomer, advises: “​​Brush and comb your pet regularly – at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from pavement dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies, wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.)

From hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.

Professional Deshedding Massage Pet Brush
De-shedding and Massage Brush
£22.33

Ani says the number one item she recommends to dog owners is a really great brush. “A brush can actually help prevent a number of skin issues as well as allowing you to inspect your dog closely to catch health issues early,” she says. She uses this rubber one at her salon and calls it “magic”.

£22.33 at Amazon
Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo (500ml)
£16.5

Give your pup the spa treatment – even between grooming appointments – with Kiehl’s luxurious canine shampoo. The mild formula removes debris and dirt from fur and leaves your dog with a fresh, clean scent. What more could you ask for?

£16.5 at Kiehl’s
TropiClean
Tropiclean 2-in-1 Pet Shampoo (355ml)
£10

Ideal for longer-haired dogs, this shampoo-and-conditioner combo cleans and detangles fur simultaneously. Even better, the papaya and coconut scent will leave your pup smelling like they just got back from a tropical getaway. 

£10 at Pets at Home
gonicc
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
£7.95

If you can’t wait until your next vet appointment to trim your dog’s nails, these Gonicc Clippers are some of the most user-friendly around. They come with a nail file – great for polishing sharp corners – and have a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short.

£7.95 at Amazon
Earthbath Eye Wipes
Earth Bath Eye Wipes
£8.5

Swipe away any tear stains or discharge around the eyes with these ultra-gentle hypoallergenic wipes. They’re safe for all dogs over six weeks old, so you can use them regularly on puppies and senior dogs alike. 

£8.5 at Christies Direct
ZYMOX
Zymox Ear Cleanser (118ml)
£29.99

This gentle, non-toxic cleanser not only flushes the wax and debris from your dog’s ears, but it also helps to prevent ear infections.

£29.99 at Essentially Pets
Wild One Grooming WIpes
Wild One Dog Grooming Wipes
£20

When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made with coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: stash a pack in your car for last-minute outings. 

£20 at Swoof
Virbac
Virbac Oral Hygiene Kit
£11.99

Vets agree that regular brushing helps canine gum health, boosts oral hygiene and can prevent other issues down the line. But the toothpaste you use on your pup matters, and Virbac comes recommended by the pros. This enzymatic toothpaste removes plaque and freshens doggie breath – plus, its poultry flavour is appealing to pups.

£11.99 at Virbac
Aquapaw Grooming Sprayer Scrubber
Aquapaw Pro Pet Bathing Tool
£25

This shower attachment allows you to wash and brush your pet at the same time – perfect for scrubbing away post-playtime muck. With two pressure settings, its comfortable for large, small, sensitive and extra-muddy dogs alike. Its attachable to a shower spigot or garden hose, so youre free to choose the most ideal spot to set up your puppy spa.

£25 at Amazon

Liza Darwin

Liza Darwin

Liza Darwin is a writer and brand strategist. She has contributed to NYLON, Refinery29, Vogue, The Guardian, Vice, and Elle, and co-founded the news platform Clover Letter. She lives in Brooklyn with her two dogs, Montie and Hopper, and cat, Tiger.  

