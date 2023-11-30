Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

Does your dog have a grooming routine opens in a new tab ? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps to keep your pup looking slick from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost their oral hygiene, coat health and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.

Ani Corless, owner of New York salon Luxury Groomer opens in a new tab , advises: “​​Brush and comb your pet regularly – at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from pavement dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies opens in a new tab , wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.)

From hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.

opens in a new tab Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers opens in a new tab £ 7.95 If you can’t wait until your next vet appointment to trim your dog’s nails, these Gonicc Clippers are some of the most user-friendly around. They come with a nail file – great for polishing sharp corners – and have a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short. £7.95 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Virbac Oral Hygiene Kit opens in a new tab £ 11.99 Vets agree that regular brushing helps canine gum health, boosts oral hygiene and can prevent other issues down the line. But the toothpaste you use on your pup matters, and Virbac comes recommended by the pros. This enzymatic toothpaste removes plaque and freshens doggie breath – plus, its poultry flavour is appealing to pups. £11.99 at Virbac opens in a new tab