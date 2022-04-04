Animal Advocacy · The Wildest

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

a woman with curly red hair hugs her cat tight

Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member

Portrait of six pure-bred Husky puppies sitting side by side on a table while their breeder tried to arrange them for a photo in the background

Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry star in John Wick with two German Shepherd dogs.

Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...

 


A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

Brown dog with white markings standing in leaves

The truth is breed labels are often wrong

girl in a yellow top and baseball cap hugs a big fluffy white dog on a beach

You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?

A man with a face tattoo, a man with a beard and a woman with face tattoos hug black labrador puppies

People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...

woman hugging dog

If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start

friendly looking xl bully smiling over fence wearing pink and black sweater/harness

From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog

Korean K9 rescue volunteers.

The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now

Woman from Battersea Rescue petting white and brown dog outside

The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas

An English bulldog resting on a floor.

One of the most popular breeds in the world is also one of the least genetically diverse, causing huge implications for the breed

