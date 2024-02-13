Can My Pet Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Chocolate? Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

shopping The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns? Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

nutrition Can My Dog Eat Kiwi? Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Onions? Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...