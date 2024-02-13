The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Can My Pet Eat...?
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
Can Cats Eat Dairy?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation