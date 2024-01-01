behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

health 6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

health Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed? Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

behaviour The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects) We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

behaviour Separation Anxiety in Dogs Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

behaviour How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds