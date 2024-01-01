behaviour & body language

How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
Skip to main content
Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
Or are they just ignoring you...
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
We delve into the age-old debate
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
Save some for later, hun!
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
Forget everything you think you know...
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
It’s the key to a happy cat
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call