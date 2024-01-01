Behaviour & Body Language · The Wildest

Skip to main content

behaviour

behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

A dog looking timid in his bed

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Golden retriever walking towards the camera with a pink rope toy in their mouth

It’s more than just an adorable habit… 



A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

person playing tug with dog

Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Brown, half breed dog sitting on a chair next to his owner, a blonde stylish woman wearing a brown smart suit.

Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

A woman sitting with her arms around two dogs in a park.

Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.

Save some for later, hun!

Scared black cat standing on couch.

They do love to stare at absolutely nothing

Woman trying to hug a grumpy orange cat.

We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

A high contrast photo of a dog looking out of a screened window

Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday

Woman and her dog playing with a ball.

We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it

Woman holding brown kitten to her face.

Forget everything you think you know...

Illustration of a woman hugging a dog

A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

More in Behaviour

anxiety & separation anxietybasic obedience & trainingbehavioural issues