Safety · The Wildest

Skip to main content

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



Green fingers at the ready

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets

dog running through a field of yellow flowers jumping up at their pet parent

There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

Cute Bengal cat sniffs lilly flowers.

Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

A fox stares down the camera on a UK street.

A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats

Calico cat sniffing wooden bamboo essential oil diffuser

How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly

A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.

More importantly: do they want to?

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

A ginger and white cat standing on a London street.

Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why

Man wearing grey T-shirt and shorts with trainers walks alongside his dog on the lead in the woods

How to set boundaries and protect your pup



More in Health

dental healthroutine careconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid