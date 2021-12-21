How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
We delve into the age-old debate
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly
More importantly: do they want to?
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
How to set boundaries and protect your pup