Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu