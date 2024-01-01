Routine Care · The Wildest

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Smiling veterinarian examining medical documents of a Bulldog standing on her examination table

Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A senior cat is held in their owner's lap

From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC

A grey cat walking away with its tail pointing upwards.

Causes and remedies for cat flatulence

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Cat cleaning themself

A cautionary tale about a cat in heat

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

Sweet young brown labrador with brown eyes on a leash.

Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

french bulldog with orange collar standing on grass

Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Woman with her dog relaxing in living room.

Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet

woman with black curly hair sleeping in bed with her long hair daschund

Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely

Cute black cat with short fur grimacing as her anonymous owner is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush to maintain good dental health.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite

A ginger cat sitting upright against a wall, displaying their white fluffy primordial pouch.

A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isnt usually a cause for concern. So, dont let your kitty feel ashamed – theyre perfect just as they are

Young modern woman with tattoos and orange hair sitting cross-legged on her bed with her cat

Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality

side profile of black kitten sitting on a woman's lap

Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket

Labrador sitting in the grass coughing

Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu

