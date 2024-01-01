routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer

H ere are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

lifestyle How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

health Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

health 10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

lifestyle How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog? We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

lifestyle How Much Does A Cat Cost? Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved