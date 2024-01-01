The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)

You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do

How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys

The six dangers of rawhide dog bones

How to teach your pup to play nice

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth

health Senior Dog Care Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it ’ s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs

health Dogs Rule, Cats Drool, Right? Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling

shopping 11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players

health 6 Common Health Concerns in Senior Cats How to spot and how to treat them

health They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it