A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
dental health
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
Spa days can happen at home
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth
How to teach your pup to play nice
Rawhide Is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)
Senior Dog Care
Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it’s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs
Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
How to spot and how to treat them
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things
How to spot, diagnose and treat the painful lesions – whether cancerous or non-cancerous
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for
Because bite marks are not a good look
What to Expect When You’re Expecting – canine edition
Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them