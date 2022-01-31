It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home
Feels high stakes because it kind of is
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
How to Kitten-Proof Your House
A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble