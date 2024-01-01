Leads, Collars & Harnesses · The Wildest

Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.

A tabby cat exiting a cat flap

Give your cat a key to the outside world

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

French bulldog smiling with blue harness

Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive

A woman in a long sleeve white shirt hugging a tan pug dog in a beige harness

Hermès seems to think so

tiktok pet products

When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)

Dog with martingale collar and girl with blonde hair

It prevents escape, works as a training tool and is recommended by dog rescue workers

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff

A stylish young woman wearing a white jumpsuit walking her Dalmatian dog with a light blue hands-free leash made by the Fable brand

Because you never want to drop that flat white

Small grey dog lays on beige dog bed.

For those who love a beige moment

