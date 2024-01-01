news
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- shopping
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall”, Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
- lifestyle
Most Single Women Would Choose Their Dog Over a Man, New Study Finds
Sorry boys: she already has a Valentine
- health
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
- lifestyle
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
- behaviour
Do Dogs Try and Make Us Laugh? The Internet Thinks So – Here’s What Science Says
If you think your pup’s basically James Acaster, science backs you up
- behaviour
Is Your Dog a Genius? A Study Says it’s Possible
If only there were a dog version of University Challenge
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?