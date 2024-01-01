Basic Obedience & Training · The Wildest

Skip to main content

behaviour

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: toilet training, crate training, even litter training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

Staffordshire bull terrier and clicker

Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally

Black puppy on leash lays next to its owner while she sits on bench resting.

Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule

Golden retriever walking towards the camera with a pink rope toy in their mouth

It’s more than just an adorable habit… 



A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter

Smiling couple sitting on sofa with two playful labrador puppies.

Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

profile portrait of grumpy a ginger dog, inside on a golden retro velvet armchair

This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners

action shot of a black and white Border Collie coming out of a tunnel section of a dog agility course at Crufts

And they all say the same simple thing…

dog wearing service dog tabard jumps up at girl with brown hair and tattoos

“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true

A woman cleaning up pee on the wood floors inside while disciplining a grey puppy with a raised finger of disapproval

Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not

A puppy practicing obstacle training courses with owner.

Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training

chinese crested dog crufts

Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show

A blonde woman wearing a longsleeved green jumper and sneakers sitting in the open trunk of a SUV car with her arm around her Golden Retriever dog sitting next to her

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

A Golden Doodle puppy chewing on a bully stick while laying on a bright colored pillow on a black couch

When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind

white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

More in Behaviour

anxiety & separation anxietybehaviour & body languagebehavioural issues