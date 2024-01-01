Conditions & Treatments · The Wildest

health

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

A senior white dog with arthritis wearing a red collar standing by a large tree in the grass outside

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

A woman petting her cat on the couch

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

A cute calico cat laying on the floor with eyes wide open.

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

a dog by biscuits and a Christmas tree

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

An orange cat coughing on a bed.

Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

Beautiful playful tabby cat lying on the living room floor, playing with a ball of string.

If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.

Save some for later, hun!

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it

french bulldog with orange collar standing on grass

Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Girl stroking petting old Devon Rex cat from animal shelter sitting on couch at home.

Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for

Woman with her dog relaxing in living room.

Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet

An old Bernese Mountain dog sleeping.

It’s actually not the big ones

A ginger cat sitting upright against a wall, displaying their white fluffy primordial pouch.

A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isnt usually a cause for concern. So, dont let your kitty feel ashamed – theyre perfect just as they are

Young woman is hugging her Rottweiler dog while they sit outside on the street.

In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality

dog with greying muzzle on sofa with person

And why stress could be to blame


