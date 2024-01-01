Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
conditions & treatments
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
It’s actually not the big ones
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
And why stress could be to blame