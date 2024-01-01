How pet parents keep their cool
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
Does Your Dog Need Anti-Anxiety Meds?
How to cope with dog anxiety – from training to medication
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
Latest
We Make £60k – Here’s How Much We Spend On Our (Extremely Adorable) Puppy in a Month
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression
Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game
Wildly Popular
Health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know
Why Dog Orthodontics Exist and Why Your Pup May Need Them
Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)
DIY Physical Exam Part 1 – How to Check Your Dog’s Vital Signs
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate
Nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
Lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer
