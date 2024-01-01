How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

Skip to main content

How pet parents keep their cool

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.
lifestyle

Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

a beautiful girl with long hair lies on the bed and hugs her dog. the dog looks away sad
behaviour

Does Your Dog Need Anti-Anxiety Meds?

How to cope with dog anxiety – from training to medication

Smiling veterinarian examining medical documents of a Bulldog standing on her examination table
health

10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit

Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

Latest

woman plays with a dog with pound notes in the background
lifestyle

We Make £60k – Here’s How Much We Spend On Our (Extremely Adorable) Puppy in a Month

Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box
behaviour

Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



A man with long brown hair playing tug -of-war with his Golden Retriever dog outside on a wet tennis court
behaviour

Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression

Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game

Wildly Popular

Health

A dog getting its head checked for ticks
health

5 Myths About Ticks

Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know

A person holding a dogs mouth open showing its braces.
health

Why Dog Orthodontics Exist and Why Your Pup May Need Them

Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)

Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)

Puppy lies in owner's lap and gets a belly rub
health

DIY Physical Exam Part 1 – How to Check Your Dog’s Vital Signs

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate

Nutrition

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home
nutrition

8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

A dog staring at a bowl of strawberries on a table
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?

In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup

In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Behaviour

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.
behaviour

Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?

Save some for later, hun!

Woman and her dog playing with a ball.
behaviour

Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds

We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it

We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it

A high contrast photo of a dog looking out of a screened window
behaviour

Do Dogs Think About the Past?

Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday

Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday

Lifestyle

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair
lifestyle
Brown dog with white markings standing in leaves
lifestyle

Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?

The truth is breed labels are often wrong

The truth is breed labels are often wrong

Sweet curly girl and jack russell dog is sleeping in night.
lifestyle

Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds

New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer

New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer