nutrition

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Woman petting her cat

We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know

Cute dog dining with people during the evening light on the backyard of the house outdoors.

Being constantly starving is in their genes


white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

A ginger cat sitting upright against a wall, displaying their white fluffy primordial pouch.

A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isnt usually a cause for concern. So, dont let your kitty feel ashamed – theyre perfect just as they are

The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons

A dog laying on a couch peacefully.

If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie

Great Dane dog and Chihuahua dog laying in the grass

We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? The Wildest and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track

orange cat being given a small cat food bowl

Sometimes, they actually do need to eat

Border Collie digging into a plate of dog food while seated at a yellow table

Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?

Young woman with her senior dog in the autumn park.

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for

white cat having dry food added to its feeder

Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier

overweight orange cat

If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much – according to a veterinary nutritionist

Man crouching down to let two dogs eat out of a bowl

The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian

Woman feeds gray cat dry food.

While they might not be working on their ‘gains’, there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit

