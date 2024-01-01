Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

H ere are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

Being constantly starving is in their genes

We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

H ow to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

health Why Does My Cat Have a Primordial Pouch? A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn ’ t usually a cause for concern. So, don ’ t let your kitty feel ashamed – they ’ re perfect just as they are

nutrition Can Cats Eat Dairy? The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

health 6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

nutrition How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons

health Is an Underactive Thyroid to Blame For Low Energy? If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie