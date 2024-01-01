Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
pets & their people
Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
Meow back, dammit
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
An awkward reality for many of us
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore
Cry into their fur until notable birthday girl Rihanna releases a new album
And should you be worried?
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends