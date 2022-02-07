Art & Home · The Wildest

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?

"Claws Monet" print by Niaski of a black cut swimming in a pond with water lilies in the style of Claude Monet's Water Lilies

From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo and Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people

Cat looking at the camera while steeping out of litter box next to a Litter Genie with abstract purple shapes in the background

The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box

A woman smiling at her dog while cleaning the kitchen counters with a cloth.

So fresh and so clean

Keep your cats litter box out of sight – but easy to clean

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year

Two cats drinking from a KittySpring Combo water fountain on the floor

Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights

cat in white electronic litter box

An electric litter box for techy cat parents and their tactful felines

