fostering
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- lifestyle
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
- behaviour
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking in the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking dog
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?