How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
Skip to main content
Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
Hold the avo toast, please
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel