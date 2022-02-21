Health & Grooming · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Green fingers at the ready

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Tick Tornado product by ZenPet on a blue background surrounding by the green tick removal tools in a dynamic design

This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

A cat licking yogurt from a spoon.

Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

Cat with ginger medium length hair and green eyes

From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world

Cat stretching on blue bedding

Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, theres going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with

Greyhound dog lying on top of couch looking out of a window

Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups

white and brown cat being brushed

Give them the day off from self-grooming

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts

A white cat in a meadow with flowers and tall grass.

From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer

Young woman in checkered shirt putting modern wireless headphones on loyal Great Dane dog against gray wall at home.

Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks

Cat enjoying laying on girl's legs and being cuddled

Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch

Basset Hound sitting in a bright sunny apartment beside a potted palm tree

Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it

Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.

Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard

Gray cat laying on a fuzzy pink blanket with a protective cone around its head and a blue diaper on

The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery

Keep your cats litter box out of sight – but easy to clean

tiktok pet products

When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies

Two cats drinking from a KittySpring Combo water fountain on the floor

Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste

A smiling man with short black hair sitting on the grass outside leaning on his Dalmatian dog who is also smiling showing clean teeth

The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling

More in Shopping

leads, collars & harnessesgift guideFeaturedSectionsclothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feederscrates, carriers & travel gearbeds & furnitureart & homeSustainableproducts for pet people