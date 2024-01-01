Sustainable · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

Sustainable

Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

A dog sitting on a couch with a sudoku game on the floor.

They’re only one step away from world domination

Bark Potty hero

Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?

woman and dog sit on pet-friendly wood flooring in a chevron pattern

Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

Cat looking at the camera while steeping out of litter box next to a Litter Genie with abstract purple shapes in the background

The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box

A woman smiling at her dog while cleaning the kitchen counters with a cloth.

So fresh and so clean

A woman in a long sleeve white shirt hugging a tan pug dog in a beige harness

Hermès seems to think so

Two cats drinking from a KittySpring Combo water fountain on the floor

Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

Cheerful Brunette Having Fun With Her Dog Outside

Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more

More in Shopping

leads, collars & harnessesgift guideFeaturedSectionsclothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingcrates, carriers & travel gearbeds & furnitureart & homeproducts for pet people