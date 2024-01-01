Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
vitamins & supplements
Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Does My Cat Need Supplements?
Time to take kitty on a Holland & Barrett spree? Maybe
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
DIY ways to help your pup cope with joint pain
Your pup needs their greens, too
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more